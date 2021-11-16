DAAR Communications Mgt Presents Nyesom Wike With Man Of The Year Award Letter / Invitation ( Pictures)

Published:

The management of DAAR Communications Plc owners of AIT and Raypower FM today paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Rivers State ,Nyesom Wike

The team led by its GMD Mr Tony Akiotu used the occassion to present a letter of Invitation and Presentation of Man of the Year 2021 letter to the Governor .

The award ceremony is scheduled for sheraton hotels and Tower, Abuja on 6th December 2021.

Pictures





In response,Wike dedicated the award to Rivers people and God and promised that his administration will soon embark on the commissioning of newly completed projects in the state





BEING THE TEXT OF THE ADDRESS DELIVERED BY THE GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC – MR TONY AKIOTU AT THE PRESENTATION OF THE LETTER OF CONFERMENT OF

THE 4TH DAAR AWARDS ON

HIS EXCELLENCY – CHIEF NYESOM EZENWO WIKE CON, GSSR;

AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE, PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE ON NOVEMBER 15, 2021.





PROTOCOL





Your Excellency, I bring the best wishes of our Founder – Engr. (Dr.) Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi, the Board, Management and Staff of DAAR Communications Plc and most respectfully thank Your excellency, the State Executive Counci, the Rivers State Government and the good people of Rivers State for accommodating our operations all these years and for receiving our delegation today, inspite of your Excellency’s busy schedule.

The DAAR Awards

We are here today to inform you that our Editorial Board, our Panel of Assessors for the 4th DAAR Awards unanimously voted to confer the Award of “Man of the Year 2021” on Your Excellency.

The DAAR Awards were instituted in 2006 when Africa Independent Television (AIT) clocked 10years.

It was instituted as a way of recognizing outstanding contributions in the development of the Nigerian society, Africa and Africans in the Diaspora and to people who are an inspiration to all people of African descent.

Your Excellency Sir, the Nigerian people can attest to the fact of your giant strides in the infrastructure development in Rivers State bucking the trend that politician do very little in their second year in office.

It is on record that Your Excellency has initiated, concluded and commissioned as many, if not more projects in your second tenure as in the first.

Furthermore, Your Excellency has demonstrated immense faith in the Nigerian Federation by putting our constitutional democracy to test by Your excellency’s action in matters that surround the fundamental issues of our Federation and the respect for separation of powers between the tiers of government as exemplified in the collection of Value Added Tax.

It takes courage to lead and to be a pathfinder and Your Excellency has demonstrated tons of courage in striving to build a Nigeria where there is justice and equity for everyone. A Nigeria where we are all our brother’s keepers and where ethnicity does not prevent you from living in peace and prosperity in any part of Nigeria and being at peace with any other Nigerian or human being for that matter.

On behalf of the Board, management and Staff of DAAR Communications Plc, I wish to congratulate Your Excellency on the giant development strides and hereby invite Your Excellency to the Awards Conferment Ceremony on the 25th Anniversary of Africa Independent Television scheduled for the 6th of December, 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Abuja.

We thank your Excellency.

God bless Rivers State and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all Africans in the Diaspora.





Tony Akuotu

Group Managing Director

DAAR Communications PLC

