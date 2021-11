Published:

Some traders at the Oyingbo Market in Lagos are protesting the closure of their market.

They carried placards one of which said, "Folashade Tinubu Ojo, Ahmed Tinubu’s daughter leave Oyingbo Market alone.

Mainland Local Government, hear our cry."

Another placard said, “Folashade Ojo Tinubu, we have children and we have house rent to settle. We refused to be miscreants. (sic)”









Share This