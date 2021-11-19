Breaking : Nigeria's Foremost Journalist CKN's Daughter Bags First Class From Nigerian University ( Pictures)

Published:

Yadirichi Nwandu, the daughter of Nigeria's foremost Journalist, Blogger and Social Affairs commentator Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN) has bagged a First Class in Computer Science.

The young lady accomplished the feat at the recent convocation ceremony of Bowen University, Osun State .

A native of Umungwa Obowo in Imo State ,she was born in 2001,Yadirichi attended Lara Day Nursery and Primary School Adeniyi Jones Ikeja Lagos and Baptist High School Ijegun ,Lagos for her primary and Secondary School before proceeding to Bowen University

An elated Yadirichi, who was the cynosure of all eyes at the convocation ceremony of the University recently attributed her success to the almighty God ,her parents and her ability not to lose focus throughout her stay at the University

She also thanked the University for the conducive atmosphere she enjoined which also helped her to excel in her studies

Speaking on the feat , her father, CKN said he was highly elated but not totally surprised by her achievement because she has always exhibited an extra level of intelligence throughout her school days.

According to him ,she got admission to read Medicine in Russia at the age of 15 but he was a bit sceptical to let her go because I felt she was too young then .

She was so briliant that she secured secondary admission from primary four skipping two classes.

I thank God for what she has become and would still achieve

For me most of the glory should go to her mother who practically was her number one teacher from cradle till when she eventually got admission into the University he said

Asked what her next line of action would be , Yadirichi said she is planning to proceed for her Masters Degree and also PhD immediately after her current Youth Service

She has already secured many offers from various universities in Nigeria and abroad for her Postgraduate studies

