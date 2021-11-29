Orji Kalu Meets Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody

Published:

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday visited the Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS custody Abuja.

Speaking after the visit, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said he met Nnamdi Kanu in “good health and care.”

Senator Kalu said he understands that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for his back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

