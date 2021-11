Published:

Afamefuna, son of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu has made his debut in the traditional Igbo society with an Ijele dance.

His mother, Bianca shared photos from the occasion which was also the 10th Ojukwu Memorial Day in Owerri, Imo State.





Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu post on the event







"Mama Engineer’s proud moments as Afamefuna Odumegwu Ojukwu makes his debut with the ceremonial dance of the Ijele at Ojukwu Memorial Day 🙌🙏🙌"

Share This