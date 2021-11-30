NBA petitions Ebonyi CP Over ‘murder’ Of Lawyer’s Wife...DPO Fingered

Published:

The Nigeria Bar Association, Onueke Branch, has petitioned the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba, over the alleged gruesome murder of Mrs Amaechi Gloria Enyi, wife of Barr. Amaechi Shedrack Enyi.

The petition, dated November 26, 2021, and signed by the Bar Leader, Barr. Ikechukwu Njoku, and the Branch Chairman, Uche Igba; among others, accused the Divisional Police Officer, Central Police Station Abakaliki and the Investigation Officer, of conspiring and murdering Mrs Amaechi.

Others accused by the Enugu State NBA included Inspector Emmanuel Lawrence and his wife.

The NBA attributed the murder to acts of threats, which it said came from the police officer and his wife, and how he was lured out of his house for the plans to be executed.





The group said trouble started on November 22, 2021, when Barr. Shedrack Enyi’s wife, Mrs Amechi Gloria, was brutally stabbed to death in her residence at No. 1 Enyi Close Nkaliki, while her husband was being unlawfully detained at the Central Police Station, Abakaliki.

The group said that the unlawful detention was on the orders of the Divisional Police Officer, CSP. Ikechukwu Okoro, with the conspiracy of the Investigation Police Officer, Geoffrey Aghachi, and Inspector Emmanuel Lawrence and his wife.

According to the petition, the NBA said Mrs Lawrence converted part of her rented apartment to a mini poultry house, an act which constituted unbearable nuisance against other tenants in the premises.





“Acting on the persistent complaint raised against the said nuisance, Barr. Enyi, who manages the property, appealed to her to dismantle the poultry house made of wood and cease further rearing of the chicken on the premises.

“Mrs Lawrence flagrantly refused to yield to the entreaties made by Barr. Enyi, which prompted him, with the assistance of the caretaker of the premises and other tenants, to remove the poultry wooden house.

“Mr Lawrence and wife started unleashing threat against the Barr. Shedrack who was later arrested and detained at CPS, following complaint made at the police station by Mr Lawrence and wife,” the group said.

The NBA expressed the regret that Barr. Enyi was later granted bail and was subsequently re-arrested after he called for the transfer of the case to the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki.

It further added, “Our colleague again was thrown into cell on the orders of the said DPO of Central Police Station on Saturday, 20th November 2021 and remained incarcerated till Monday morning, 22nd November 2021.”

The group further stated that the corpse deceased, who was full of life before she was wickedly and brutally murdered, was taken to the mortuary by the DPO of the Central Police Station, without the knowledge of her husband

