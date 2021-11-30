I Was Advised To Withdraw From OAU In My Final Year, FUTA First Class Graduate Reveals

Published:

A First Class graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Timilehin Abayomi has narrated how he was advised to withdraw in his final year at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 2008.





Timilehin said he insisted on going back to university and got admitted into the Federal University of Technology, Akure in 2015 and now he has a Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying with First Class Honours.





He shared photos from his graduation with the caption, "My mother and I held ourselves in late 2014, weeping uncontrollably after learning that I had failed in OAU after being accepted to the citadel in 2008. My studentship was withdrawn in my final semester, 5 years later, for reasons I completely accept responsibility for.





“Fast forward to yesterday, I received a Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying with First Class Honours from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and placed in the top 5% of the university's graduating class."









Share This