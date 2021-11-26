Lead City University Remains Secular Academic Institution, No Religious Disparity ...VC Adeyemo

Published:

The Vice Chancellor, Lead City University in Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Kabiru Adeyemo has said that the academic institution operates on a basis of secularism, which gives no room to religious sentiment nor acrimony.

The Vice Chancellor of privately owned academic institution disclosed this, during breakfast meeting with the members of Southwest Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP) in Ibadan, the capital of pacesetter state.

Adeyemo stressed that Lead City which operates on a basis of secularism, has standard mosque and chapel of peace & joy for both Muslim and Christian adherents for their worships.

He added that despite the fact that the proprietor of the institution is a noble and pure Christian, he ensures that the students practise and engage in their religious tenets with no room for disparity nor sentiment.

On his ascension to the mantle of leadership, Adeyemo said that his emergence as the current Vice Chancellor was not attained on a basis of religion but adherence to professionalism, commitment, dedication and mastery of the tasks among other criteria.

He stressed that he was not singlehandedly nor unilaterally selected for the current portfolio, that he keenly contested with other qualified and competent professors before God eventually made him the chosen one.

Adeyemo maintained that the proprietor did not interfere with the interviewing process nor methods of selections, as he allowed the designated prerequisites for the exercise to have its way.

While going in a memory lane, VC said that he joined the academic institution in 2006, held the position of Head of Department(HOD) Management/ Accounting and other higher portfolios in the institution before the current designated status.

Adeyemo maintained that Lead City University is in place to groom and nurture students with a view to making them the prides and good ambassadors of the academic institution.

He stressed that the institution prioritizes trainings, retrainings and constant seminars in order to meet up and maintain the international benchmark.

Adeyemo said the school operates on morality and religious tolerance,but gives no room for proliferation of cultism, rape, violence, fraud and other illicit acts which are capable of denting the image of the institution.

