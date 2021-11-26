EFCC Arraigns Orya, Ex-NEXIM Bank MD for N1.3Bn Fraud

Published:

The EFCC, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 arraigned a former Managing Director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank, (NEXIM BANK), Roberts Orya before Justice F.E Messiri of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo Abuja, on a 49-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, impersonation, misappropriation, official corruption, fraud and abuse of office.





He allegedly abused his position as managing director of the bank to obtain over One Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty-eight Million Naira (N1, 368,000,000) from NEXIM Bank.

