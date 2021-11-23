How Ebonyi University Professor Raped Gateman's Daughter After Impregnating 17 Year Old Housegirl

Published:

Professor Felix Anyaegbulam of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a minor.

According to the the police, the Professor of Geophysics has admitted to the crime.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, told journalists that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba, has ordered discreet investigation into the matter ahead of a medical screening/report of the victim.

Mrs. Faithvin Nwancho,the state Coordinator, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), who reported the incident to the Police, has demanded justice.

Nwancho also alleged that the Professor had once impregnated another teenager which led to her dropping out of school.

“This Professor at the AI-FUNAI has been having sex with the 13-year-old girl. The girl stays with him, but every blessed day of this girl’s life, this man violates her sexually.

“He sleeps with her. As God may have it, we were told about it and so we moved into action and the girl was rescued. A complaint was made to the police and he was arrested,” the coordinator said.

Anyaegbulam’s wife is said to be a professor in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Victim speaks

In an interview, the victim narrated her experience in the hands of the Professor.





“I was living in the village with my mother. My daddy brought me to live with Prof in Abakaliki. Since June this year, the Prof has been disturbing me. He always comes into my room and be doing what I don’t like.”

“One day around 2 a.m, I ran to my father at the security house and told him that Prof was pressing my breast. My father told me to go back that he will talk with him in the morning.

Sometimes, I will wake up and see myself naked.

The other day, somebody was touching me in the midnight. I woke up, put on the light and saw Prof lying on my bed naked.

“He tried to touch me but I slapped him and pushed him out of my room. I was crying. One day, I woke up and my bed was soaked with blood. I didn’t know what happened. I told my father in the morning but he didn’t do anything.

He used to tell me that, if I leave Prof’s house, who will pay my school fees? That is how the Prof has continued to disturb me until I told my aunty in the school because I don’t like that nonsense Prof is doing.”

Her father, the professor’s gateman, also narrated how he tried to talk the man out of such act.

“I am shocked and disappointed. I am the gateman in the compound where the Prof lives.

My daughter has been complaining to me about what Prof is doing to her and I have always told Prof that what he is doing is not good.

“This professor did the same same thing to my wife’s kid sister who I brought to live with him as a house help in 2017. But we didn’t know that, prof was was having sex with the girl and later got her pregnant. That time, she was 17years and was in class five in secondary school but when the professor impregnated her, she dropped out of school.

How Prof deceived family of a teenager he impregnated

“That time, Human rights people came into the matter and called the police but Prof quickly went to the girl’s village with wine, wrapper and money and deceived them that he wanted to marry her. The mother of the girl came to the police with Prof and helped him destroy the case. But after a while, she gave birth to her baby, the Prof collected the baby and sent the girl away.

“The baby boy is still living with Prof now but that girl is hawking groundnuts in Abakaliki. It was when there was nobody to take care of the little child in Prof’s house that I went to the village and brought this my little daughter to come and look after the child. That is how Prof started sleeping with her. A small girl like this.”

When interrogated, the professor of Geophysics who was visibly shaky and apprehensive, initially denied all allegations against him but later admitted.

He was said to have pleaded for peace and blamed everything on Satan

