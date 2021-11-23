Breaking :Woman Caught With Two Stolen New Born Babies Wrapped Inside Bags ( Video)

An unidentified lady has been nabbed with two new born babies
CKN News learnt that the babies were few days old .
The lady who sounded incoherent was caught with the two babies wrapped in polythene bags
It was gathered that the incident happened somewhere in the South East at the weekend
Some suspicious passengers who noticed the movement of the lady accosted her when she boarded a public transport and forced her to open the bag and alas two little babies were found in the bags
When asked what she wanted to do with the kids , she confirmed the babies were being taken to an unknown sister ,whose name and location she could not disclose.
She was later handed over to Policemen for further interrogation and investigation
Luckily the two babies were still alive as at the the time CKN News was filing this report
