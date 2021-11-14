Gunmen Kill Four Mourners In Benue State

Published:

Gunmen have killed four mourners at a wake in the Mbayato community, Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday while friends and family were preparing for the burial of an elderly woman at Mbayatyo Mbater ward.

An eye witness, Kundushima Acka, told The Nation that the heavily armed men, who were many, stormed the venue of the wake at about 4am shooting sporadically.

Four of the mourners who were hit lost their lives.

Acka said other persons with severe injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the source, the leader of the newly appointed Community Volunteer Guard (CVG) in the area was one of those that were hit.

Acka linked the incident to the ongoing onslaught against hoodlums in the area by the Volunteer Guard.

Police spokespersons Kate Anene, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), neither returned calls nor replied to text message enquiries sent to her phone.

But Logo LGA chairman Terseer Agber confirmed the incident.

Agber told The Nation that he had reported the matter to the Divisional Police Officer DPO in the area.

Recently, Governor Samuel Ortom signed the amended vigilante bill into law.

He charged those who would be appointed as volunteer guards to eliminate criminality in their communities and settlement.





