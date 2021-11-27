Gov Umahi Salutes Billionaire Arthur Eze At 73

Published:

73 HEARTY CHEERS TO A HUMANITARIAN PAR EXCELLENCE

I am pleased to convey the profound felicitations of the government and people of Ebonyi State to a humanitarian par excellence, Prince Arthur Eze, Ozoigbondu on his 73rd birthday.

Our dear Ozoigbondu, we thank God for the gift of life and for the service you have rendered to mankind. You have remained resolute in the promotion of the common national interest of the people. You have remained a great source of inspiration in our march towards self actualization as a people.

As you mark more years of great accomplishments, we wish you God’s continued blessings savoured in sound health and grace.

Please, accept always the assurances of the affectionate considerations, esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State.

Signed:

Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE

Governor of Ebonyi State

