Family Releases Funeral Programme For Late Wife Of Kehinde Bamigbetan

The funeral arrangement for late Mrs Fatima Amele Bamigbetan has been released by the family
Forever in our Hearts
In deep grief following the sudden departure of our loving wife, mother and sister,
And in total surrender to the will of God, the Bamigbetan Family wishes to announce the transition to eternal glory of
Mrs. Fatimah Amele Erepita Bamigbetan
May19, 1973- November 21, 2021
Burial arrangements are as follows:
Tuesday December 14 ,2021
Service of Songs @ Ejigbo Mini-Stadium, Ejigbo
Time 3pm
Thursday December 16, 2021
Wake-Keep @ The Residence, Plot 3,4,5 Hon Kehinde Bamigbetan Close, Modomo Quarters, Ede Road, Ile-Ife
Time 4pm
Friday December 17, 2021
Funeral Service at The Redeemed Christian Church, Rehoboth Cathedral, Ife-Ibadan road, Ile-Ife
10am
Internment at the Rest Park & Gardens Private Cemetery
Announcer
Kehinde Bamigbetan
Husband
For the Family
