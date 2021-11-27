Family Releases Funeral Programme For Late Wife Of Kehinde Bamigbetan

Published:





The funeral arrangement for late Mrs Fatima Amele Bamigbetan has been released by the family

Here is the press statement from the family



Forever in our Hearts

In deep grief following the sudden departure of our loving wife, mother and sister,

And in total surrender to the will of God, the Bamigbetan Family wishes to announce the transition to eternal glory of

Mrs. Fatimah Amele Erepita Bamigbetan

May19, 1973- November 21, 2021

Burial arrangements are as follows:

Tuesday December 14 ,2021

Service of Songs @ Ejigbo Mini-Stadium, Ejigbo

Time 3pm

Thursday December 16, 2021

Wake-Keep @ The Residence, Plot 3,4,5 Hon Kehinde Bamigbetan Close, Modomo Quarters, Ede Road, Ile-Ife

Time 4pm

Friday December 17, 2021

Funeral Service at The Redeemed Christian Church, Rehoboth Cathedral, Ife-Ibadan road, Ile-Ife

10am

Internment at the Rest Park & Gardens Private Cemetery

Announcer

Kehinde Bamigbetan

Husband

For the Family

