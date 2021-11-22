Former Lagos State Commissioner For Information Kehinde Bamigbetan Loses Wife

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has lost his wife
Mrs. Fatima Amele Bamigbetan died on Sunday from an undisclosed illness according to report reaching CKN News
She was the First Lady of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos when her husband served as the LGA chairman
Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family
This was his short post on the incident
" Fatimah Amele Bamigbetan
May 19,1973 - November 21,2021
Please pray with us in this moment of grief"
