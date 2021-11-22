Former Lagos State Commissioner For Information Kehinde Bamigbetan Loses Wife

Published:

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has lost his wife

Mrs. Fatima Amele Bamigbetan died on Sunday from an undisclosed illness according to report reaching CKN News

She was the First Lady of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos when her husband served as the LGA chairman

Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family

" Fatimah Amele Bamigbetan

May 19,1973 - November 21,2021

Please pray with us in this moment of grief"

