Former Lagos State Commissioner For Information Kehinde Bamigbetan Loses Wife

Published: November 22, 2021


 Former Lagos State Commissioner  for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has lost his wife

Mrs. Fatima Amele Bamigbetan died on Sunday from an undisclosed illness according to report reaching CKN News 

She was the First Lady of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos when her husband served as the LGA chairman 

Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family 

This was his short post on the incident 


" Fatimah Amele Bamigbetan

May 19,1973 - November 21,2021

Please pray with us in this moment of grief"


