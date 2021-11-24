Breaking: Human Rights Activist Tony Uranta Is dead

Social crusader and environmental activist Tony Uranta is dead.
CKN News learnt that he died today at a hospital in Lagos
Uranta has been battling an illness which has made him bedridden for years
He suffered stroke some years back and has not fully recovered before his date
During his lifetime, he was very vocal on issues of national interest especially those concerning the South South where he hails from
He is married to Barron , who was a staff of Channels Television
No official announcement has been made by his family
