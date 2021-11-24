Breaking: Human Rights Activist Tony Uranta Is dead

Published:

Social crusader and environmental activist Tony Uranta is dead.

CKN News learnt that he died today at a hospital in Lagos

Uranta has been battling an illness which has made him bedridden for years

He suffered stroke some years back and has not fully recovered before his date

During his lifetime, he was very vocal on issues of national interest especially those concerning the South South where he hails from

He is married to Barron , who was a staff of Channels Television

No official announcement has been made by his family

