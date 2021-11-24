Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Breaking: Human Rights Activist Tony Uranta Is dead

Published: November 24, 2021


 Social crusader and environmental activist Tony Uranta is dead.

CKN News learnt that he died today at a hospital in Lagos 

Uranta has been battling an illness which has made him bedridden for years 

He suffered stroke some years back and has not fully recovered before his date 

During his lifetime,  he was very vocal on issues of national interest especially those concerning the South South where he hails from 

He is married to Barron , who was a staff of Channels Television 

No official announcement has been made by his family 


