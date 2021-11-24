Baba Suwe Set For Burial In Lagos

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, would be laid to rest on Thursday, in Lagos state.

Adesola Omidina, the late comic actor’s son, disclosed that the burial would be held at his father’s Ikorodu, Lagos residence, on Thursday.

The artiste night would be held on Wednesday, at the same venue.

Baba Suwe died on Monday after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 63.

The news of Baba Suwe’s death was announced by his son on his official Instagram handle.

“This is to announce the sudden death of my father Mr Babatunde Omiidina. The legend and rare gem ‘Babasuwe’ 11/22/21; other details will follow shortly. May your soul rest in perfect peace Dad,” his post read.

On Wednesday, Mr Omidina apologised after he was slammed for the video he made, which went viral.

In the video, where he showed his father’s corpse, he claimed that his father, Baba Suwe was abandoned by friends and colleagues in the time of need.

Omidina tendered an apology on his Instagram page on Tuesday, where he asked for the forgiveness of everyone affected by the video he made.

It read: “As the son of the veteran actor late Babatunde Omidina ‘Baba Suwe’ I am genuinely issuing this statement to denounce and condemn the video(s) about Baba Suwe’s death that has been wrongly posted,” he stated on Instagram.

“The Nollywood, TAMPAN, the government, Prophets, family, and fans have been supportive in their own ways. I tender an apology to all the groups, people and families affected! Again, please disregard any inappropriate ‘video’ circulating social media.”





Baba Suwe’s career began to nosedive in October 2011 after operatives of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested him at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, on the suspicion that he ingested cocaine wraps.





The actor was detained for 24 days at the NDLEA custody. With the help of his lawyer, Late Bamidele Aturu, he was granted bail by Justice Yetunde Idowu of the Ikeja High Court.

Shortly after his release, the veteran actor began to suffer several health complications.

In February 2019, The President of the Theater Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, the association had been footing his health bills since 2017.





In February 2019, Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, announced that the sum of N10m donation was received from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi, through actor and producer, Gbenga Adewusi, for the treatment of Baba Suwe in the US.





In the same month, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, donated N1m to support the late actor’s medical treatment.





The donation was made through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris.

In April 2019, the actor was flown to Rhode Island for medical treatment.





Baba Suwe was married to comedienne Omoladun Omidina, who died in September 2009.

He is survived by his three children, numerous grandchildren, aged mother and family.





Career





Baba Suwe began acting in 1971, but became famous after he featured in a movie titled ‘Omolasan’ which was produced by Obalende.

He became a household name after he featured in ‘Iru Esin’, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997.

He featured and produced several Nigerian movies such as Baba ‘Jaiye jaiye’, a movie that featured Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, the son of the veteran actor, Adebayo Salami.

Baba Suwe dominated the Yoruba movie industry for decades, featured in several movies, and won several awards.





