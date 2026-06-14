Gen Rabe Abubakar Was Not Diabetic..Son

One of the sons of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd), Isyaka Rabe, has said his father had no history of diabetes or high blood pressure, contrary to claims attributed to the Katsina State Government.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle on Sunday, Isyaka said reports suggesting that his father died of diabetes were inaccurate.

He also said some people believed the late general may have died from a snake bite, based on a video reportedly released by kidnappers.

However, he said only God knows the actual cause of his father’s death.

“I truly don’t believe it was diabetes. In our view, it was a heart attack. If you look at it, his legs were restrained. Moreover, some people said that he was walking, and he didn’t die, so God knows, since only God is the knower,” he said.

While praying for the repose of his father’s soul, Isyaka described him as a deeply religious, peace-loving man who lived a simple life.

He added that the late general died a hero.

When asked how the family received his father’s remains, Isyaka said he had no information on the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body.

“When I announced the time for my father’s funeral prayer, many people began asking how the body was recovered. I told them I did not know and that they should direct such questions to the government,” he said.

Isyaka also disclosed that his mother, who was abducted alongside his father, remains in captivity, dismissing reports circulating on social media that she had been released.

“Whoever says she (mother) has been released, I, Isyaka Rabe, son of Major General Rabe, I say that is a lie; she has not been released. Right now, she is still in their custody,” he said.

Late General Abubakar’s abduction was announced on May 30. He was kidnapped alongside his wife.

On June 6, the bandits demanded the release of three detained fighters and the return of livestock allegedly seized during security operations as conditions for the couple’s freedom.

The demands were conveyed in a four-minute video released by the kidnappers, showing Abubakar and his wife appealing to the Katsina State Government for the release of three detained fighters and the return of the livestock.

But on Saturday, the government confirmed Abubakar’s death, describing it as a tragic loss to the state and the nation.

The government said the late general died from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death, while the Defence Headquarters pledged to intensify operations to bring those responsible and other criminal elements across the country to justice.