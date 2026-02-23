Pay N100m Ransom Or Expect Our Attack, Bandits Inform Kebbi Community





Bandits operating in parts of Kebbi South have demanded N100 million from Utouno community in Ngaski Local Government Area, threatening to launch an attack if their demand is not met.

The demand was reportedly conveyed through a letter addressed to the community leaders.

The threat comes amid growing security concerns in parts of Kebbi and neighbouring states, where armed groups have carried out deadly raids, kidnappings, and extortion in rural communities.

In the letter, the group warned residents not to treat the message lightly.

“This is not a joke. You must pay us N100 million. If you refuse, you will face the consequences and have no one to blame but yourselves. Even if you call soldiers, they cannot stop us,” the letter read.

The group also referenced a previous attack on the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where several people were reportedly killed after a similar warning was ignored.

Residents confirmed receipt of the letter, which they said has thrown the community into panic.

A resident, Abbas Alkali, said, “Yes, they wrote to us demanding N100 million from our community. Everyone is now living in fear because of the threat to attack us if we fail to meet their demand.

“The matter has been reported to the local government chairman, and I learnt that the state government and security agencies are taking measures to address the threat.

“We are not leaving anything to chance. We know they may come as they promised. Some people have already left for safer communities out of fear, but those of us who have nowhere to go will remain and continue to pray to Allah for our safety,” he said.

Malam Sa’ad Suleiman, a tailor, also told our correspondent that residents are deeply worried about the development.

“The letter was not addressed to any cleric; it was addressed to the community leaders. It is unfortunate that people are becoming apprehensive because of this threat, especially during this period of Ramadan.

“The government should provide the necessary security for us because they may attack at any time,” he said.

He added that the bandits sent the letter seven days ago and that since then, tension has gripped the community, with many residents unable to sleep peacefully.

Also speaking, a community leader, Malam Ibrahim Bello, said the residents are not taking the threat lightly because they believe the bandits are serious about carrying it out.

“They warned us to take their plan to attack our community seriously. We believe they may come as they said, but we have nowhere else to go. We appeal to the government to deploy soldiers to protect us.

“We were told the government is taking action, but we want them to come quickly because the attackers may strike at any time,” he said.

“People are scared. The mention of what happened in Woro in Kwara State has made the threat even more frightening. Many families are already discussing safety plans in case anything happens,” another resident, who preferred not to be named, said.

Confirming the letter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, said the state government has swung into action to forestall any possible attack.

“I just spoke with the Director of Security. He confirmed the information and said security personnel have been deployed to the area,” he said.

He added that the government is not treating the threat lightly.

“The government, in collaboration with security agencies, has deployed personnel to the area, including air surveillance.

“I am sure you are aware that the state government is not compromising on the security of the state. His Excellency has been proactive on security matters, and this situation will not be an exception,” he said.

Sources further disclosed that security presence has been reinforced around the community and neighbouring settlements, while residents remain on high alert amid fears of a possible attack.