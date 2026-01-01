Police Once Again Suspends Implementation Of Tinted Glass Enforcement

The Nigerian Police have once again suspended the implementation of the tented car permit scheduled to begin on January 1st 2026

This is a statement issued by the police on reasons for the suspension

COURT ISSUES INTERIM ORDER ON TINTED GLASS PERMIT ENFORCEMENT

On 15th December 2025, the Nigeria Police Force announced the resumption of enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy, to take effect from 2nd January 2026, in furtherance of its responsibility for public safety and internal security.

However, subsequent to this announcement, the Nigeria Police Force was served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17th December 2025, restraining the Force from proceeding with the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order.





In line with constitutional obligations and respect for judicial authority, the Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order. The court has adjourned the case to 20th January 2026 for further proceedings.





Accordingly, and strictly in compliance with the subsisting court order, the Nigeria Police Force has placed the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy on hold nationwide, pending the decision of the court.





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, affirms that the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in upholding the rule of law while discharging its primary mandate of protecting lives and property. The Force will continue to deploy lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to address security challenges and safeguard public safety across the country.





Members of the public are assured that the Nigeria Police Force will communicate further developments and issue clear guidance as appropriate following the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security.





CSP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra�Force Public Relations Officer�Force Headquarters,�Abuja.

.