Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada

The Toronto Police Service in Canada has confirmed the death of a 46-year-old Nigerian man following a shooting at a bus terminal in Toronto, Canada.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal, located around Yorkdale Road and Allen Road.

Providing an update on the incident, the Toronto Police Service in a statement on Wednesday, said, “The Toronto Police Service is updating the public about a Homicide investigation. On Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a call for a Shooting at the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal in the Yorkdale Road and Allen Road area.





“It is alleged that: the victim and suspect both boarded a GO bus at the terminal, the suspect shot the victim on the bus before fleeing the area on foot. Officers arrived and located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.”





Officers who arrived at the scene found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.





“Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by officers a short time later and a firearm was recovered,” the police added.

Police said the suspect was arrested a short time after the shooting.

Investigators had earlier announced the arrest of Tyrel Gibson, 40, of Toronto, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

“The victim has been identified as Osemwengie Irorere, 46, of Nigeria. Investigators had previously announced the arrest of Tyrel Gibson, 40, of Toronto. He has been charged with: First Degree Murder,” the statement read.

According to the police, Gibson was scheduled to appear before a court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Finch Avenue West on Monday, January 5, 2026.

“He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., in room 105,” the statement read.







