Full List Of 177 Christian Worshippers Abducted During Church Service In Kajuru LGA Kaduna

The identities of the 177 persons kidnapped from ECWA Church and Cherubim and Seraphim Churches 1 and 2 at Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday have been revealed.
The list paints a harrowing picture of entire families taken away from their homes and places of worship, leaving the community traumatised and virtually empty of able-bodied residents.
The raid came barely a week after the same community paid N2.6 million ransom to secure the release of 20 residents previously abducted, Vanguard reliably gathered.
While government and security operatives denied the incident, a Police situation report obtained by Vanguard confirmed the attack occurred during church services.
The report stated that information was received at about 5:45pm, on Sunday, indicating that the assailants struck around 11:25am, firing sporadically and forcing worshippers to flee into the surrounding forest.
The situation report read: “Message received from DPO Kajuru indicates that on 18/01/2026 at about 1745hrs an information was received that same date at about 1125hrs, unspecified numbers of bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked ECWA church and Cherubim Serafim Church 2 at Kurmin Wali in Kajuru lga, The communities are yet to ascertain the number of worshipers kidnapped to unknown destination, the village is situated in a remote forest area, the DPO mobilized other sister security agencies and the military to the scene which cannot be accessed immediately due to bad road, concerted effort in collaboration with all stakeholders has been intensified to rescue the victims and possibly arrest the perpetrators, investigation has commenced”.
As of yesterday, the village was deserted. Those who escaped had fled to nearby communities to stay with relatives and friends.
Some who sustained injuries during the escape were reportedly still in shock, while poor network coverage and lost phones made it difficult to reach them for comment.
Analysis of the 177 victims
Analysis of the 177 names obtained by Vanguard revealed that entire households were abducted. Families such as the Jonathan household had 12 members kidnapped; the Amos family 13; Markus/Makudi 10; Ishaya and Danisa seven each; Bawa six, Danjuma and Musa five each.
Other families saw four, three, or two members taken away. The oldest victim is 71-year-old Augustina Matthew, while the youngest, Salvation Idris, is a child of six.
Other children include Likita Amos, 6; Jumota Idris, 7; Tessy Amos, 8; Yahaya Joshua, 9; and several 10-year-olds, including Sussana Idris, Synthah Amos, Hezibah and Hezikaiah Jonathan.
The denial by government officials has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups. Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, CSW-N which insisted that the abduction occurred and accused security agents of obstructing independent verification.
CSW-N Research and Press Officer Reuben Buhari said: “Thirty minutes after the incident, as the team was about to enter Kurmin Wali, CSW-N encountered a military convoy, including the chairman of Kajuru Local Government, which was leaving the community.
“They later refused to allow CSW-N team entry, despite repeated pleas and after the team showed full identification.
“The military officer who stopped the CSW-N said there was a standing order not to allow us in. Consequently, our team turned and was escorted to the main road, back to Kaduna.”
CSW-N added that the attackers arrived on motorcycles and on foot, split into three groups, and simultaneously targeted the churches.
“Elderly women and young children were later released, while 11 reportedly escaped, leaving 167 in captivity at the time of the organisation’s engagement with community sources,’’ the group stated.
CAN Chairman speaks
The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rev. Dr. Joseph Hayab, accused security agents of enabling the bandits to escape with large number of victims.
He said: “If the security agents had gone after the bandits, they would have prevented them from taking the victims to where they are now hiding. Instead, the security agents only helped the bandits move the victims to a place where they could conceal them and make their demands.
“Had they pursued the attackers immediately, instead of arguing over whether anyone had, indeed, been kidnapped, they would have chased them away, whether they were right or wrong.”
International condemnation pours in
In his reaction, US lawmaker, Rep. Riley Moore, described the abduction as “horrific news” and urged the Nigerian government to ensure swift and safe return of the victims.
He tweeted: “Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants. More must be done to protect them, and I urge the Nigerian government to ensure the swift and safe return of all those who were captured.”
Another unfortunate incident — Peter Obi
Similarly, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also raised alarm over the incident, describing it as “unacceptable” and highlighting the recurring pattern of mass abductions across Nigeria.
He said: “I have just been informed that yet again, at the weekend, about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna. This is another unfortunate consequence of a nation where insecurity has been allowed to grow unchecked and unchallenged.
“Even with official denials, we must ask ourselves hard questions, can we continue waking up to news of mass abductions, disputed figures, and denials while citizens live in fear?”
Obi stressed that authorities must act swiftly to rescue the victims and prevent further occurrences, adding that “Nigeria deserves a government that treats human life as sacred. The time to stop this insecurity is now.”
Recall that the state government, state police command and chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area on Monday dismissed reports of mass abduction in the state, challenging those confirming the attack to release the names of those abducted.
Bandits kidnap nursing mother, two others at Kujama before Kajuru’s mass abduction, demand N150m ransom
Prior to the mass abduction, the bandits had earlier on Sunday morning, swooped on Kujama community in Southern Kaduna and took away a nursing mother with her three-month-old baby.
But, they inexplicably left behind the toddler and disappeared with her mother, despite pleas by frightened and grieving neighbours on the bandits to spare the woman because of her baby.
A man in Kujama, whose sister was also taken away with her nine-year-old son, told Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that the kidnappers have demanded the immediate payment of N50 million as a condition to release the three persons they took away that morning.
The man, who gave his name as Anthony Yisa, told Vanguard that the bandits warned that the family of the nursing mother must pay them N50 million as a condition to free her to reunite with her suckling infant or be killed with immediate effect.
Yisa also told our correspondent that the bandits were asking for N100 million ransom for another woman, whose name was given as Alice Bitrus, and her son, David, who they abducted in the Sunday dawn raid in Kujama, a stone’s throw from Kajuru, all in Kaduna State.
Apart from abducting the two mothers and a son, the kidnappers also inflicted serious injuries on the husbands of the women who tried to prevent them from making away with their spouses.
The witness told Vanguard that the knife injuries inflicted on the two men were severe and that none of them might be able to use his hands again due to deep cuts inflicted on them by the attackers.
It was learned that while the kidnappers were asking the relatives of the victims in their custody to urgently make the N150 million ransom payment to them, they also warned them not to report their discussions with them (bandits) to any law enforcement agency or risk being slaughtered.
“We are afraid for the lives of our family members,” Yisa said yesterday amid sobs, wondering where they would get N150 million to pay the kidnappers and free their loved ones.
“This thing happened in the midnight of Saturday, breaking into Sunday in my village of Kujama, a stone’s throw from Kajuru. A woman, Alice Bitrus, was accompanied by her son, David, who was about ten years old.
“But the one that breaks everyone’s heart is the nursing mother whose three-year-old baby was thrown away as they snatched the mother and disappeared into the bush.
“As the husband tried to stop them from breaking into the house, they used a machete to slice his hands into pieces. It is doubtful if the man would recover from the wounds and live.
“The trouble we have is that the kidnappers who are holding on to the three persons, two mothers and a boy, are warning the family not to disclose anything to the security agencies or risk having them killed brutally,” Yisa lamented yesterday.
When contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Kaduna police command, Mr Mansur Hassan, said he would investigate and revert.
41. Zahaya Joshua
42. Nabilah Makudi
43. Hajara Makudi
44. Rebecca Hosea
45. Ahmad Ahmad
46. Liyu Ezekiel
47. Vivian Ezekiel
48. Goodluck Ezekiel
49. Beauty Ezekiel
50. Matina Maiyashi
51. Bridget Maiyashi
52. Vivian Linus
53. Mary Amos
54. Hamid Amos
55. Patricia Amos
56. Hamisu Amos
57. Luka Amos
58. Tacy Amos
59. Cynthia Amos (guessed)
60. Mercy Isaac
61. Augustine Makudi
62. Matthew Samaila
63. Adam Musa
64. Malika Sule
65. Abu Ahmad
66. Hussein Lucky (guessed)
67. Akinyi Sadiu
68. Dangata Amos
69. Helen Jonathan
70. Asinwa Jonathan
71. Faith Joseph
72. Gloria Kennet
73. Happiness Danisa
74. Fidelis Jacob
75. Tobias Markus
76. Istu Paul
77. Hassana Paul
78. Charity Chindo
79. Christiana Danisa
80. Everest Danima
81. Thomas Philip
82. Catrina Danbosi
83. Halima Hassan
84. Hassan Lukumi
85. Mary Sadiu
86. Franca John
87. Henry Danbiyi
88. Genesis Lawal
89. Ayuba Lawal
90. Solomon Ayuba
91. Theophilus Danlami (guessed)
92. Charles Sambo
93. Rahila Charles
94. Gambo Danisa
95. Talent Danisa
96. Nehemiah Danjuma
97. Maijima Shekarau
98. Matina Maijima
99. Laraba Maijima
100. Musa Danjuma
101. Ishaya Danima
102. Lulu Danisa
103. Clement Ahmad
104. Destiny Ahmad
105. Nehemiah Ishaya
106. Simon Ishaya
107. Nasty Muku
108. Helena Joseph
109. Joseph Bawa
110. Sarah Joseph
111. Bulus Mariya
112. Musa Samaila
113. Bulus Bawa
114. Halima Bawa
115. Beture Hosea
116. Sati Hosea
117. Titus John
118. Dogara Bawa
119. Lories Bawa
120. Adamu Aminu
121. Ezekiel Adamu
122. Tenah Markus
123. Tina Danbosi
124. Patricio Bawa
125. Janet Tsuda
126. Amina Danjuma
127. Sandra Danbosi
128. Bridget Sunday
129. Saphat Innocent (guessed)
130. Alex Sunday
131. Beauty Peter
132. Samisa Paul
133. Joy Joseph
134. Methole Johanna
135. Genesis Johanna
136. Maria Johanna
137. Merozdu Adonu
138. Karimi Jangbe
139. Sunday Martela
140. Santina Hershinga
141. Keuna Michael
142. Hassan Bulus
143. Marzeta Maisoni
144. Mainwa Dominic
145. Godwin Karimi
146. Amos Akijo
147. Nathan Amos
148. Joseph Chindo
149. Lydia Godwin
150. Hamna Maiyangi
151. Toletu Maiyangi
152. Esther Godday
153. Godswill Godday
154. Godlive Samson
155. Goodluck Aliga
156. Madaki Tabawa
157. Tabawa Abba
158. Tabawa Iyamye
159. Samuel Amos
160. Daniel Amos
161. Deborah Amos
162. Ruth Amos
163. Emmanuel Danjuma
164. Joshua Danjuma
165. Rejoice Danisa
166. Blessing Danisa
167. Ibrahim Lawal
168. Zainab Lawal
169. Sadiq Ahmad
170. Aisha Ahmad
171. Yakubu Musa
172. Suleiman Musa
173. Rahama Musa
174. Daniel Jonathan
175. Samuel Jonathan
176. Peter Jonathan
177. Grace Jonathan
