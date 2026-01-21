Full List Of 177 Christian Worshippers Abducted During Church Service In Kajuru LGA Kaduna

 The identities of the 177 persons kidnapped from ECWA Church and Cherubim and Seraphim Churches 1 and 2 at Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday have been revealed.

The list paints a harrowing picture of entire families taken away from their homes and places of worship, leaving the community traumatised and virtually empty of able-bodied residents.


The raid came barely a week after the same community paid N2.6 million ransom to secure the release of 20 residents previously abducted, Vanguard reliably gathered.


While government and security operatives denied the incident, a Police situation report obtained by Vanguard confirmed the attack occurred during church services.


The report stated that information was received at about 5:45pm, on Sunday, indicating that the assailants struck around 11:25am, firing sporadically and forcing worshippers to flee into the surrounding forest.

The situation report read: “Message received from DPO Kajuru indicates that on 18/01/2026 at about 1745hrs an information was received that same date at about 1125hrs, unspecified numbers of bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked ECWA church and Cherubim Serafim Church 2 at Kurmin Wali in Kajuru lga, The communities are yet to ascertain the number of worshipers kidnapped to unknown destination, the village is situated in a remote forest area, the DPO mobilized other sister security agencies and the military to the scene which cannot be accessed immediately due to bad road, concerted effort in collaboration with all stakeholders has been intensified to rescue the victims and possibly arrest the perpetrators, investigation has commenced”.


As of yesterday, the village was deserted. Those who escaped had fled to nearby communities to stay with relatives and friends.


Some who sustained injuries during the escape were reportedly still in shock, while poor network coverage and lost phones made it difficult to reach them for comment.


Analysis of the 177 victims

Analysis of the 177 names obtained by Vanguard revealed that entire households were abducted. Families such as the Jonathan household had 12 members kidnapped; the Amos family 13; Markus/Makudi 10; Ishaya and Danisa seven each; Bawa six, Danjuma and Musa five each.


Other families saw four, three, or two members taken away. The oldest victim is 71-year-old Augustina Matthew, while the youngest, Salvation Idris, is a child of six.


Other children include Likita Amos, 6; Jumota Idris, 7; Tessy Amos, 8; Yahaya Joshua, 9; and several 10-year-olds, including Sussana Idris, Synthah Amos, Hezibah and Hezikaiah Jonathan.

The denial by government officials has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups. Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, CSW-N which insisted that the abduction occurred and accused security agents of obstructing independent verification.

CSW-N Research and Press Officer Reuben Buhari said: “Thirty minutes after the incident, as the team was about to enter Kurmin Wali, CSW-N encountered a military convoy, including the chairman of Kajuru Local Government, which was leaving the community.

“They later refused to allow CSW-N team entry, despite repeated pleas and after the team showed full identification.

“The military officer who stopped the CSW-N said there was a standing order not to allow us in. Consequently, our team turned and was escorted to the main road, back to Kaduna.”

CSW-N added that the attackers arrived on motorcycles and on foot, split into three groups, and simultaneously targeted the churches.

“Elderly women and young children were later released, while 11 reportedly escaped, leaving 167 in captivity at the time of the organisation’s engagement with community sources,’’ the group stated.

CAN Chairman speaks

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rev. Dr. Joseph Hayab, accused security agents of enabling the bandits to escape with large number of victims.


He said: “If the security agents had gone after the bandits, they would have prevented them from taking the victims to where they are now hiding. Instead, the security agents only helped the bandits move the victims to a place where they could conceal them and make their demands.


“Had they pursued the attackers immediately, instead of arguing over whether anyone had, indeed, been kidnapped, they would have chased them away, whether they were right or wrong.”


International condemnation pours in

In his reaction, US lawmaker, Rep. Riley Moore, described the abduction as “horrific news” and urged the Nigerian government to ensure swift and safe return of the victims.


He tweeted: “Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants. More must be done to protect them, and I urge the Nigerian government to ensure the swift and safe return of all those who were captured.”


Another unfortunate incident — Peter Obi

Similarly, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also raised alarm over the incident, describing it as “unacceptable” and highlighting the recurring pattern of mass abductions across Nigeria.


He said: “I have just been informed that yet again, at the weekend, about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna. This is another unfortunate consequence of a nation where insecurity has been allowed to grow unchecked and unchallenged.


“Even with official denials, we must ask ourselves hard questions, can we continue waking up to news of mass abductions, disputed figures, and denials while citizens live in fear?”


Obi stressed that authorities must act swiftly to rescue the victims and prevent further occurrences, adding that “Nigeria deserves a government that treats human life as sacred. The time to stop this insecurity is now.”


Recall that the state government, state police command and chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area on Monday dismissed reports of mass abduction in the state, challenging those confirming the attack to release the names of those abducted.


Bandits kidnap nursing mother, two others at Kujama before Kajuru’s mass abduction, demand N150m ransom

Prior to the mass abduction, the bandits had earlier on Sunday morning, swooped on Kujama community in Southern Kaduna and took away a nursing mother with her three-month-old baby.


But, they inexplicably left behind the toddler and disappeared with her mother, despite pleas by frightened and grieving neighbours on the bandits to spare the woman because of her baby.


A man in Kujama, whose sister was also taken away with her nine-year-old son, told Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that the kidnappers have demanded the immediate payment of N50 million as a condition to release the three persons they took away that morning.


The man, who gave his name as Anthony Yisa, told Vanguard that the bandits warned that the family of the nursing mother must pay them N50 million as a condition to free her to reunite with her suckling infant or be killed with immediate effect.


Yisa also told our correspondent that the bandits were asking for N100 million ransom for another woman, whose name was given as Alice Bitrus, and her son, David, who they abducted in the Sunday dawn raid in Kujama, a stone’s throw from Kajuru, all in Kaduna State.


Apart from abducting the two mothers and a son, the kidnappers also inflicted serious injuries on the husbands of the women who tried to prevent them from making away with their spouses.


The witness told Vanguard that the knife injuries inflicted on the two men were severe and that none of them might be able to use his hands again due to deep cuts inflicted on them by the attackers.


It was learned that while the kidnappers were asking the relatives of the victims in their custody to urgently make the N150 million ransom payment to them, they also warned them not to report their discussions with them (bandits) to any law enforcement agency or risk being slaughtered.


“We are afraid for the lives of our family members,” Yisa said yesterday amid sobs, wondering where they would get N150 million to pay the kidnappers and free their loved ones.


“This thing happened in the midnight of Saturday, breaking into Sunday in my village of Kujama, a stone’s throw from Kajuru. A woman, Alice Bitrus, was accompanied by her son, David, who was about ten years old.


“But the one that breaks everyone’s heart is the nursing mother whose three-year-old baby was thrown away as they snatched the mother and disappeared into the bush.


“As the husband tried to stop them from breaking into the house, they used a machete to slice his hands into pieces. It is doubtful if the man would recover from the wounds and live.


“The trouble we have is that the kidnappers who are holding on to the three persons, two mothers and a boy, are warning the family not to disclose anything to the security agencies or risk having them killed brutally,” Yisa lamented yesterday.


When contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Kaduna police command, Mr Mansur Hassan, said he would investigate and revert.


41. Zahaya Joshua


42. Nabilah Makudi


43. Hajara Makudi


44. Rebecca Hosea


45. Ahmad Ahmad


46. Liyu Ezekiel


47. Vivian Ezekiel


48. Goodluck Ezekiel


49. Beauty Ezekiel


50. Matina Maiyashi


51. Bridget Maiyashi


52. Vivian Linus


53. Mary Amos


54. Hamid Amos


55. Patricia Amos


56. Hamisu Amos


57. Luka Amos


58. Tacy Amos


59. Cynthia Amos (guessed)


60. Mercy Isaac


61. Augustine Makudi


62. Matthew Samaila


63. Adam Musa


64. Malika Sule


65. Abu Ahmad


66. Hussein Lucky (guessed)


67. Akinyi Sadiu


68. Dangata Amos


69. Helen Jonathan


70. Asinwa Jonathan


71. Faith Joseph


72. Gloria Kennet


73. Happiness Danisa


74. Fidelis Jacob


75. Tobias Markus


76. Istu Paul


77. Hassana Paul


78. Charity Chindo


79. Christiana Danisa


80. Everest Danima


81. Thomas Philip


82. Catrina Danbosi


83. Halima Hassan


84. Hassan Lukumi


85. Mary Sadiu


86. Franca John


87. Henry Danbiyi


         88. Genesis Lawal


89. Ayuba Lawal


90. Solomon Ayuba


91. Theophilus Danlami (guessed)


92. Charles Sambo


93. Rahila Charles


94. Gambo Danisa


95. Talent Danisa


96. Nehemiah Danjuma


97. Maijima Shekarau


98. Matina Maijima


99. Laraba Maijima


100. Musa Danjuma


101. Ishaya Danima


102. Lulu Danisa


103. Clement Ahmad


104. Destiny Ahmad


105. Nehemiah Ishaya


106. Simon Ishaya


107. Nasty Muku


108. Helena Joseph


109. Joseph Bawa


110. Sarah Joseph


111. Bulus Mariya


112. Musa Samaila


113. Bulus Bawa


114. Halima Bawa


115. Beture Hosea


116. Sati Hosea


117. Titus John


118. Dogara Bawa


119. Lories Bawa


120. Adamu Aminu


121. Ezekiel Adamu


122. Tenah Markus


123. Tina Danbosi


124. Patricio Bawa


125. Janet Tsuda


126. Amina Danjuma


127. Sandra Danbosi


128. Bridget Sunday


129. Saphat Innocent (guessed)


130. Alex Sunday


131. Beauty Peter


132. Samisa Paul


133. Joy Joseph


134. Methole Johanna


135. Genesis Johanna


136. Maria Johanna


137. Merozdu Adonu


138. Karimi Jangbe


139. Sunday Martela


140. Santina Hershinga


141. Keuna Michael


142. Hassan Bulus


143. Marzeta Maisoni


144. Mainwa Dominic


145. Godwin Karimi


146. Amos Akijo


147. Nathan Amos


148. Joseph Chindo


149. Lydia Godwin


150. Hamna Maiyangi


151. Toletu Maiyangi


152. Esther Godday


153. Godswill Godday


154. Godlive Samson


155. Goodluck Aliga


156. Madaki Tabawa


157. Tabawa Abba


158. Tabawa Iyamye


159. Samuel Amos


160. Daniel Amos 


161. Deborah Amos 


162. Ruth Amos 


163. Emmanuel Danjuma 


164. Joshua Danjuma 


165. Rejoice Danisa 


166. Blessing Danisa 


167. Ibrahim Lawal 


168. Zainab Lawal 


169. Sadiq Ahmad 


170. Aisha Ahmad 


171. Yakubu Musa 


172. Suleiman Musa 


173. Rahama Musa 


174. Daniel Jonathan 


175. Samuel Jonathan 


176. Peter Jonathan 


177. Grace Jonathan


