Full List Of 177 Christian Worshippers Abducted During Church Service In Kajuru LGA Kaduna

The identities of the 177 persons kidnapped from ECWA Church and Cherubim and Seraphim Churches 1 and 2 at Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday have been revealed.

The list paints a harrowing picture of entire families taken away from their homes and places of worship, leaving the community traumatised and virtually empty of able-bodied residents.





The raid came barely a week after the same community paid N2.6 million ransom to secure the release of 20 residents previously abducted, Vanguard reliably gathered.





While government and security operatives denied the incident, a Police situation report obtained by Vanguard confirmed the attack occurred during church services.





The report stated that information was received at about 5:45pm, on Sunday, indicating that the assailants struck around 11:25am, firing sporadically and forcing worshippers to flee into the surrounding forest.

The situation report read: “Message received from DPO Kajuru indicates that on 18/01/2026 at about 1745hrs an information was received that same date at about 1125hrs, unspecified numbers of bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked ECWA church and Cherubim Serafim Church 2 at Kurmin Wali in Kajuru lga, The communities are yet to ascertain the number of worshipers kidnapped to unknown destination, the village is situated in a remote forest area, the DPO mobilized other sister security agencies and the military to the scene which cannot be accessed immediately due to bad road, concerted effort in collaboration with all stakeholders has been intensified to rescue the victims and possibly arrest the perpetrators, investigation has commenced”.





As of yesterday, the village was deserted. Those who escaped had fled to nearby communities to stay with relatives and friends.





Some who sustained injuries during the escape were reportedly still in shock, while poor network coverage and lost phones made it difficult to reach them for comment.





Analysis of the 177 victims

Analysis of the 177 names obtained by Vanguard revealed that entire households were abducted. Families such as the Jonathan household had 12 members kidnapped; the Amos family 13; Markus/Makudi 10; Ishaya and Danisa seven each; Bawa six, Danjuma and Musa five each.





Other families saw four, three, or two members taken away. The oldest victim is 71-year-old Augustina Matthew, while the youngest, Salvation Idris, is a child of six.





Other children include Likita Amos, 6; Jumota Idris, 7; Tessy Amos, 8; Yahaya Joshua, 9; and several 10-year-olds, including Sussana Idris, Synthah Amos, Hezibah and Hezikaiah Jonathan.

The denial by government officials has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups. Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, CSW-N which insisted that the abduction occurred and accused security agents of obstructing independent verification.

CSW-N Research and Press Officer Reuben Buhari said: “Thirty minutes after the incident, as the team was about to enter Kurmin Wali, CSW-N encountered a military convoy, including the chairman of Kajuru Local Government, which was leaving the community.

“They later refused to allow CSW-N team entry, despite repeated pleas and after the team showed full identification.

“The military officer who stopped the CSW-N said there was a standing order not to allow us in. Consequently, our team turned and was escorted to the main road, back to Kaduna.”

CSW-N added that the attackers arrived on motorcycles and on foot, split into three groups, and simultaneously targeted the churches.

“Elderly women and young children were later released, while 11 reportedly escaped, leaving 167 in captivity at the time of the organisation’s engagement with community sources,’’ the group stated.

CAN Chairman speaks

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rev. Dr. Joseph Hayab, accused security agents of enabling the bandits to escape with large number of victims.





He said: “If the security agents had gone after the bandits, they would have prevented them from taking the victims to where they are now hiding. Instead, the security agents only helped the bandits move the victims to a place where they could conceal them and make their demands.





“Had they pursued the attackers immediately, instead of arguing over whether anyone had, indeed, been kidnapped, they would have chased them away, whether they were right or wrong.”





International condemnation pours in

In his reaction, US lawmaker, Rep. Riley Moore, described the abduction as “horrific news” and urged the Nigerian government to ensure swift and safe return of the victims.





He tweeted: “Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants. More must be done to protect them, and I urge the Nigerian government to ensure the swift and safe return of all those who were captured.”





Another unfortunate incident — Peter Obi

Similarly, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also raised alarm over the incident, describing it as “unacceptable” and highlighting the recurring pattern of mass abductions across Nigeria.





He said: “I have just been informed that yet again, at the weekend, about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna. This is another unfortunate consequence of a nation where insecurity has been allowed to grow unchecked and unchallenged.





“Even with official denials, we must ask ourselves hard questions, can we continue waking up to news of mass abductions, disputed figures, and denials while citizens live in fear?”





Obi stressed that authorities must act swiftly to rescue the victims and prevent further occurrences, adding that “Nigeria deserves a government that treats human life as sacred. The time to stop this insecurity is now.”





Recall that the state government, state police command and chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area on Monday dismissed reports of mass abduction in the state, challenging those confirming the attack to release the names of those abducted.





Bandits kidnap nursing mother, two others at Kujama before Kajuru’s mass abduction, demand N150m ransom

Prior to the mass abduction, the bandits had earlier on Sunday morning, swooped on Kujama community in Southern Kaduna and took away a nursing mother with her three-month-old baby.





But, they inexplicably left behind the toddler and disappeared with her mother, despite pleas by frightened and grieving neighbours on the bandits to spare the woman because of her baby.





A man in Kujama, whose sister was also taken away with her nine-year-old son, told Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that the kidnappers have demanded the immediate payment of N50 million as a condition to release the three persons they took away that morning.





The man, who gave his name as Anthony Yisa, told Vanguard that the bandits warned that the family of the nursing mother must pay them N50 million as a condition to free her to reunite with her suckling infant or be killed with immediate effect.





Yisa also told our correspondent that the bandits were asking for N100 million ransom for another woman, whose name was given as Alice Bitrus, and her son, David, who they abducted in the Sunday dawn raid in Kujama, a stone’s throw from Kajuru, all in Kaduna State.





Apart from abducting the two mothers and a son, the kidnappers also inflicted serious injuries on the husbands of the women who tried to prevent them from making away with their spouses.





The witness told Vanguard that the knife injuries inflicted on the two men were severe and that none of them might be able to use his hands again due to deep cuts inflicted on them by the attackers.





It was learned that while the kidnappers were asking the relatives of the victims in their custody to urgently make the N150 million ransom payment to them, they also warned them not to report their discussions with them (bandits) to any law enforcement agency or risk being slaughtered.





“We are afraid for the lives of our family members,” Yisa said yesterday amid sobs, wondering where they would get N150 million to pay the kidnappers and free their loved ones.





“This thing happened in the midnight of Saturday, breaking into Sunday in my village of Kujama, a stone’s throw from Kajuru. A woman, Alice Bitrus, was accompanied by her son, David, who was about ten years old.





“But the one that breaks everyone’s heart is the nursing mother whose three-year-old baby was thrown away as they snatched the mother and disappeared into the bush.





“As the husband tried to stop them from breaking into the house, they used a machete to slice his hands into pieces. It is doubtful if the man would recover from the wounds and live.





“The trouble we have is that the kidnappers who are holding on to the three persons, two mothers and a boy, are warning the family not to disclose anything to the security agencies or risk having them killed brutally,” Yisa lamented yesterday.





When contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Kaduna police command, Mr Mansur Hassan, said he would investigate and revert.





41. Zahaya Joshua





42. Nabilah Makudi





43. Hajara Makudi





44. Rebecca Hosea





45. Ahmad Ahmad





46. Liyu Ezekiel





47. Vivian Ezekiel





48. Goodluck Ezekiel





49. Beauty Ezekiel





50. Matina Maiyashi





51. Bridget Maiyashi





52. Vivian Linus





53. Mary Amos





54. Hamid Amos





55. Patricia Amos





56. Hamisu Amos





57. Luka Amos





58. Tacy Amos





59. Cynthia Amos (guessed)





60. Mercy Isaac





61. Augustine Makudi





62. Matthew Samaila





63. Adam Musa





64. Malika Sule





65. Abu Ahmad





66. Hussein Lucky (guessed)





67. Akinyi Sadiu





68. Dangata Amos





69. Helen Jonathan





70. Asinwa Jonathan





71. Faith Joseph





72. Gloria Kennet





73. Happiness Danisa





74. Fidelis Jacob





75. Tobias Markus





76. Istu Paul





77. Hassana Paul





78. Charity Chindo





79. Christiana Danisa





80. Everest Danima





81. Thomas Philip





82. Catrina Danbosi





83. Halima Hassan





84. Hassan Lukumi





85. Mary Sadiu





86. Franca John





87. Henry Danbiyi





88. Genesis Lawal





89. Ayuba Lawal





90. Solomon Ayuba





91. Theophilus Danlami (guessed)





92. Charles Sambo





93. Rahila Charles





94. Gambo Danisa





95. Talent Danisa





96. Nehemiah Danjuma





97. Maijima Shekarau





98. Matina Maijima





99. Laraba Maijima





100. Musa Danjuma





101. Ishaya Danima





102. Lulu Danisa





103. Clement Ahmad





104. Destiny Ahmad





105. Nehemiah Ishaya





106. Simon Ishaya





107. Nasty Muku





108. Helena Joseph





109. Joseph Bawa





110. Sarah Joseph





111. Bulus Mariya





112. Musa Samaila





113. Bulus Bawa





114. Halima Bawa





115. Beture Hosea





116. Sati Hosea





117. Titus John





118. Dogara Bawa





119. Lories Bawa





120. Adamu Aminu





121. Ezekiel Adamu





122. Tenah Markus





123. Tina Danbosi





124. Patricio Bawa





125. Janet Tsuda





126. Amina Danjuma





127. Sandra Danbosi





128. Bridget Sunday





129. Saphat Innocent (guessed)





130. Alex Sunday





131. Beauty Peter





132. Samisa Paul





133. Joy Joseph





134. Methole Johanna





135. Genesis Johanna





136. Maria Johanna





137. Merozdu Adonu





138. Karimi Jangbe





139. Sunday Martela





140. Santina Hershinga





141. Keuna Michael





142. Hassan Bulus





143. Marzeta Maisoni





144. Mainwa Dominic





145. Godwin Karimi





146. Amos Akijo





147. Nathan Amos





148. Joseph Chindo





149. Lydia Godwin





150. Hamna Maiyangi





151. Toletu Maiyangi





152. Esther Godday





153. Godswill Godday





154. Godlive Samson





155. Goodluck Aliga





156. Madaki Tabawa





157. Tabawa Abba





158. Tabawa Iyamye





159. Samuel Amos





160. Daniel Amos





161. Deborah Amos





162. Ruth Amos





163. Emmanuel Danjuma





164. Joshua Danjuma





165. Rejoice Danisa





166. Blessing Danisa





167. Ibrahim Lawal





168. Zainab Lawal





169. Sadiq Ahmad





170. Aisha Ahmad





171. Yakubu Musa





172. Suleiman Musa





173. Rahama Musa





174. Daniel Jonathan





175. Samuel Jonathan





176. Peter Jonathan





177. Grace Jonathan





Vanguard







