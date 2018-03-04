Muhammadu Buhari Condemns Killing Of UN Aid Workers In Borno

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on humanitarian workers in Rann, Borno State, as utterly despicable, saying it shows Boko Haram insurgents as Godless and brutish.“As I have always maintained, no true religion advocates hurting the innocent. To now further attack and kill those offering humanitarian aid is the height of bestiality. It is odious before both God and man,” the President said, while sympathising with the United Nations (UN) and other humanitarian agencies working at Rann and in the country, generally.In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, last night, the President affirmed that such cowardly attacks could only bolster the determination of government to bring the Boko Haram insurgency to a decisive end, in the shortest possible time.