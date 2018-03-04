Man Nabbed After Kidnapping Three Weeks Baby

Published:

Aloysius Anene wrote:





This guy kidnapped this innocent cute baby of three weeks old. As soon as the mother left the baby in the sitting room and went into there bedroom to get something, this criminal who has been monitoring the babies mother quickly went into the house wrapped the poor baby in a cloth and went off with a bike man who already is watching and waiting outside.





Unfortunately for them, as soon as the woman came out and noticed that the baby was missing quickly raised alarm and got everyone alerted who in mass swiftly responded to an area stop and search team at every junction and in and out of that area, as God almighty would still be God, the Okada developed fault while they were trying to escape through another street far from the babies home, suddenly the sleeping baby raised alarm by crying at the top of his voice which got everyone alerted.





Hhhhhm, na waoo, what if God did not perform this miracle???. What would have become of this child???, Everyone should please watch and hold tight there children, the world is turning into something else. Men and women wanting to become rich over night. God will help usooo!!.

