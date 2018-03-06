Kwankwaso Shuns Tinubu's Reconciliation Committee In Kano

Published:

The Kano State Commissioner for Community and Rural Development, Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, yesterday, alleged that Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso shunned an invitation sent to him by the Senator Bola Tinubu-led reconciliation committee for possible reconciliation with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He stated this in Kano while speaking to newsmen even as Kwankwaso’s aides said the claim was false.

Iliyasu Kwankwaso alleged that, “The reconciliation committee had invited Senator Kwankwaso to come to Kano last Saturday for a meeting slated to hold shortly after the wedding Fatiha of Ganduje’s daughter, but he refused to come.

“It appears Senator Kwankwaso has already made up his mind to leave APC; that was why he rejected the invitation. What he is looking for is a platform to contest for presidency in 2019, but because he knows we have no vacancy for him in the APC, he decided to leave the party. He is planning for PDP or SDP,” he said.

However, Kwankwaso’s political associate, Dr. Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, disputed the allegation, saying there was no iota of truth in the claim.

Dangwani said Iliyasu Kwankwaso had said so many things about Senator Kwankwaso which turned to be false.

“Kwankwaso was never invited by the Tinubu-led committee for reconciliation meeting in Kano. After all, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso is not in the position to disclose this information because he is not a member of the committee and he is not also Tinubu’s spokesperson,” he said.

