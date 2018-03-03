Jerry Gana, Orubebe, Others To Dump PDP For SDP

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to lose some of its core members to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). This is according to reports indicating that ex-Information Minister Jerry Gana, ex-Education Minister Tunde Adeniran and ex-Niger Delta Minister Godsday Orubebe are in talks with the SDP prelude to their crossing over.



According to The Nation, the three men and others are looking to be a part of the merger that would see the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Peoples Salvation Party (PSP) joining in to form a formidable party ahead of next year’s elections. A marathon meeting reported to have lasted till the early hours of Friday ended with the parties involved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Ladi Kwali Hall in Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.



The other PDP members making the switch are a former Military Administrator of Katsina State, Sen. Joseph Akaagerger; a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Peter Godsday Orubebe; Chief Mike Oghiadhome, who was a former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Governor Saminu Turaki of Jigawa State; and ex-Minister of Defence, Dr. Olu Agunloye and a former Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Emiola.

Share This