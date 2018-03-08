Ike Ekweremadu Appointed Visiting Professor At American University

Published:

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu has been appointed a visiting lecturer in Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America, USA.Ekweremadu, according to the appointment letter dated February 2018, is expected to mentor doctoral students, junior lecturers, as well as take a lead in advising the University’s research centre on academic issues related to E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies.The university, which described the Senator as “a motivation to the Nigerian youths, both at home and in diaspora”, predicated his appointment on his intellectualism and long experience in at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC, Ekweremadu holds Ph.D. in Law and has undergone executive strategic leadership trainings at the Harvard University and Oxford University.