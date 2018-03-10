CKN Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 10th March 2018

Published:

Share This

Looted funds, assets: FG launches fresh moves against ex-govs, ministers, senatorsTenure elongation: APC youths vow to resist illegalitiesSmoke in Arik Air plane forces pilot to declare emergency on Accra-bound flightHuman trafficking: Oba of Benin forces native doctors to revoke curses placed on victimsDOCTOR IN TROUBLE FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING, IMPREGNATING PATIENT’S 16-YR-OLD DAUGHTERGunmen kill five in fresh Plateau attack, as President visits10 feared dead, others injured in Abuja multiple accidentsZamfara govt displays body of notorious banditMy hubby has turned our matrimonial home to brothel, estranged wife tells courtAlimosho APC leaders denounce alleged divisionImmigration suspends two for alleged human traffickingDPR seals filling stations in Zaria, HunkuyiAlleged underage voting: PDP, 27 parties appear before INEC committeeBenue shifts mass burial of herdsmen massacreMonarch proffers solution to ritual killingsIbadan mystery woman not Sade I sang about but I’m ready to help her –Ebenezer ObeyFor ten years I earned N15,000 per month but I now charge N1m per show –SlimcaseI knew cancelling our wedding would worsen her condition –Timothy, Benue pastor who married fiancee day after crashInside Lagos’ office complexes where revellers take over at nightWhat’s the fuss about me giving my life to christ? Charly Boy queriesMy father-in-law found out I was dating his daughter on TV –Prof. AkinterinwaAutobiographies teach me how to build lasting legacy –Adeduntan, FirstBank MD/CEOPre-marital sex enforces evil family patterns!Why I hardly attend other comedians’ shows –Gbenga AdeyinkaSoldier, three others killed as 19 vehicles crash in AbujaWe’ll enforce anti-open grazing laws, say policeRetrieve arms from Boko Haram, herdsmen, vigilance groups tell IGPMAN, LCCI oppose Lagos Land Use Charge LawA stay-at-home wife & mum is extra-ordinary