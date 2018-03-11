Buhari Will Get More Votes From Katsina In 2019, Says Masari

Published:

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, on Saturday, assured President Muahammdu Buhari of getting more votes from the state in 2019. Masari said this in Katsina during a ceremony organized by the state APC chapter to receive politicians who defected to his party from the PDP.





The governor, while receiving the defectors, said their decision was an indication of good governance in the state, and the defectors were ready to serve the people of the state. Masari said that the reception of the prominent politicians into the APC was assuring and the party was better positioned for the 2019 polls.





"We are going to multiply the votes that we gave to President Buhari in 2015 during the forthcoming election of 2019,” he said. Speaking on behalf of all the defectors, Sen. Ibrahim Idah, pledged their loyalty to the APC and promised to do their best to win more votes for the party in 2019.

Share This