SENIOR PASTOR PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER OF À CHORISTER HE IMPREGNATED IN RIVERS

Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor who murdered three of his church members and his unborn child has been remanded in prison custody in Rivers state after admitting to the crime and pleading guilty to all three count charges.





The Senior Pastor of a new generation church, Alter of Grace Ministries, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor who hails from Arochukwu in Abia State was arrested for allegedly killing three people, including two pregnant women and an infant in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State – in a bid to hide his alleged amorous relationship with a 25-year-old member of his church





Those allegedly killed by the cleric are Concilia Ezeawa and Uluoma Onweagba, who was carrying a five-month pregnancy before her death. While the cleric strangled Ezeawa in an uncompleted building, the pregnant Onweagba was killed in a bush during the serial murder that happened on December 11, 2017.





It was gathered that the Pastor who impregnated a chorister identified as Olumma Onweagba, reportedly killed her after he pressured her to terminate the pregnancy, which she refused. The body of those the Pastor killed, claiming he didn’t know what came over him were recovered within the premises of the church, Alter of Grace Ministries near Izuom market in Oyigbo.





