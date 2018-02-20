Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Senate Condemns Demolition Of Kaduna APC Secretariat

Published: February 20, 2018


The Senate has condemned the demolition of the building used by a faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State by the state government.

The chamber asked Governor Nasir el - Rufai to either provide a replacement for the secretariat or compensate Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna - North) who was said to own the building.

The Senate made the resolution following a point of order raised at the plenary on Tuesday by Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna - Central) , who described el - Rufai as "an affliction on the people of Kaduna State".


