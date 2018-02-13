PDP Youths Protest Saraki Move To Return To Party

Published:





Youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state have protested against the rumoured plan by Senate President Bukola Saraki to join the party. It was gathered that Saraki; his former special adviser on Special Duties and Parliamentary Affairs, Alhaji Moshood Mustapha (popularly known as MM) and other associates are planning to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



The youths, who took the protest to the streets of Ilorin, bore placard with inscriptions like: No to Bukola Saraki and cronies in the PDP, MM defection is a liability, PDP exco, shine your eyes, and PDP gov ticket is not for sale. The protest came on the sidelines of a press briefing by a PDP group Face of Change. However, the Coordinator of the group, Kubrat Abdullateef, said the youths were only expressing their views.



"What we are trying to do is that we do not want a repeat of what had happened in the past when Bukola Saraki planted his cronies in our party and we had a very rancorous primary,” Abdullateef said.“We are guarding against that and we do not want a repeat of that. Those who are carrying placards, that is their personal opinion.”

