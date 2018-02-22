Kano Accountant-General, Aisha Bello Resigns - Resignation Letter Attached

Published:

The Accountant-general of Kano state, northern Nigeria, Aisha Bello, has tendered her resignation.





Bello who was recently investigated by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission for an alleged arbitrary release of the fund without the governor’s approval sent her resignation letter to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, February 22.





Mrs Bello was however cleared of all allegations levelled against her by the panel which probed her before resigning.





In her resignation letter obtained by CKN News, Bello said “it is with huge sense of responsibility that I hereby tender my letter of resignation from the services of Kano State Government with effect from 22nd February 2018”, the resignation read in part.









