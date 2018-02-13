Kaduna Group Vows To Recall Sen. Shehu Sani For Criticizing President Buhari

Published:





A group under the aegis of Concerned Indigenes of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, on Monday, threatened to begin the process for the recall of the Senator representing the zone, Senator Shehu Sani from the Senate, over non performance in the last three years. They also accused Sani of criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.



Aliyu Saidu, the group leader, who claimed to be Senator Sani’s former Deputy Campaign Director in the 2015 election, alleged that senator Sani was joining forces with President Buhari’s enemies to ridicule the present government. Saidu noted that it was regrettable that since the senator assumed his representative function at the National Assembly, he had yet to achieve anything tangible to show except “his social media posts” attacking the party and President, Muhammadu Buhari.



According to him, since the party had failed to use its sledge hammer on the senator for all his actions against the APC and Buhari, as concerned citizens of his constituency, they would spearhead the process of his recall. He added that the senator preferred to be leading the onslaught against his party and its leaders rather than investing his legislative resources and privileges to better the conditions of his constituents.



Senator Shehu Sani has however reacted to the threat by the group, saying he would continue to criticize the anti-people policy of the government. Speaking through his Senior Special Adviser on Politics and Ideology, Alhaji Suleiman Ahmed, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Secretariat, Kaduna on Monday, Sani said, "It is regrettable that the government feel they should be using jobless youths, (that we are fighting for to make their lives better), in attacking the senator.



"The issue of recall is nothing new. We are not deterred by the threat at all because it has been the usual trend. We will continue to challenge any anti-people policy both in the state and the country. The senator would not dance to the tune of the party simply because he is from the same party with the governor or the president,” Sani said.

