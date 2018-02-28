FG Sets Up Panel To Investigate Dapchi Schoolgirls Abduction

Published:





A 12-man committee has been set up by the federal government to probe the abduction of 110 students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state. The students have been unaccounted for since Boko Haram invaded their school on 19 February. Minister of information Lai Mohammed said the committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 2018. He informed that the committee is largely made up of security and government representatives.“The committee was convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed,” the minister said.





"The committee, which will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior provost each from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA); Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); two representatives of the Yobe State Government and a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser.







"The terms of reference of the committee include ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the girls, confirming the presence, composition, scale and disposition of security emplaced in Dapchi as well as in GGSTC before the incident and suggesting measures that can lead to the location and rescue of the girls.“The panel, which is expected to submit its report by March 15, 2018, is also saddled with recommending measures to prevent future occurrence.“The committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 2018.”

