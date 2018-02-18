Ex-Jonathan Aide Gulak , Supporters Join APC

Published:





Former Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, alongside sixteen chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is coming ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Adamawa state on Tuesday.





Addressing supporters at the event, Gulak said they left the PDP with their 42,000 supporters because of the impunity in the party. The former presidential aide noted that the APC government at all levels had done a lot for Adamawa and the North East in general. He said the APC constitution, which provides equal opportunity to both old and new members, proves to them that the party is the most democratic in Nigeria.





"Take us as equal partners; take us as your brothers and sisters. In APC you don’t need waiver if you are a new comer to contest any position,” Gulak said. Receiving the defectors, the North East National Vice Chairman of APC, Mustafa Salihu said the development was a big boost for the party.

