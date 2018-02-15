DSS Summons APGAs National Secretary, Labaran Maku

Published:





The Department of State Services, Nasarawa state command, yesterday summoned the National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Mr . Labaran Maku, for undisclosed issues. Maku, who described his invitation by the DSS as a good one which, he said. has nothing to do with the speculations in the social media that he would be arrested, called on politicians to desist from shedding the blood of innocent Nigerians on account of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.



The National Secretary of APGA made the call in Lafia, shortly after he was quizzed for undisclosed issues for about an hour by the Nasarawa State Command of DSSS. Maku, who was a former Minister of Information, urged politicians to join hands and bring peace and development to their communities instead of promoting violence and bloodshed.

