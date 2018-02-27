Dapchi School Attack: Military Didn't Hand Over To Police - Yobe CP

Published:





The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, however, said there was no time that military handed over Dapchi town to the police. He explained that Yobe was a security emergency state being monitored by security agencies. Abdulmaliki, in a statement he personally signed, said the military neither handed over any location to the police nor informed it of its withdrawal from any area.







He said, "The attention of the Yobe State Police Command has been drawn to a statement that the security of Dapchi town was formally handed over to a police division located in the town. "The statement by the military… is not correct, as there was no time that the military informed the police of its withdrawal or handed over its locations in Dapchi town to the police.







"The whole of Yobe State is still under security emergency with the police, the military and other security agencies battling to ensure a lasting peace. President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday promised that his administration would ensure the safe return of all those abducted by Boko Haram, including the 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State. Buhari stated this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving three University of Maiduguri lecturers, one policewoman and nine other women rescued from the insurgents recently.









The President, who said he was terribly saddened by the separate abductions of his guests and killing of six others in June and July 2017, told them that all peace loving Nigerian prayed for their safety. He said their rescue on February 10, 2018, came to him and all Nigerians as a huge relief.

