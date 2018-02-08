Buhari Has Spiritually Vacated Aso Rock - PDP Chair, Secondus

Published:

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has said President Muhammadu Buhari has spiritually left Aso Rock. Secondus said this on Wednesday at the party’s National Assembly caucus meeting in Abuja. According to him, what the PDP is waiting for is the physical manifestation, adding that the Buhari government is being nepotistic in its dealings.





"I have come with members of the NWC of our party to thank you for the mandate you gave us at the successful National Convention last year and to charge you to redouble your efforts for the eventual humiliation of APC in 2019,” Secondus noted.“National Assembly is the centre of national politics, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode, only the PDP can save it.”





He added that, “People are being killed on daily basis, nuclear nepotism is in vogue, you have to come from Daura to be appointed to a federal position.”According to him, ”this is the time for all to stand up to save this country and all eyes are on PDP to lead the way, I am ready and determined even to be arrested for us to regain our liberty in this land. "What we have ruling Nigeria today at the Villa are a broken party and a broken government, spiritually APC has already left the villa, what we must fine tune is the physical accomplishment.”





