Boko Haram Frees 3 Captured University Of Maiduguri Lecturers, 10 Wives Of Policemen

Boko Haram insurgents have released three University of Maiduguri lecturers and 10 women it kidnapped when it ambushed a convoy of military, police and oil workers on Damboa Road, near Maiduguri last year. The Presidency, who made this known in a series of tweet on Saturday, said their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

It further added that all 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) and are on their way to Abuja with the assistance of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Airforce. The statement read; "Three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, and 10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, have been released.

"Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)“All 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the DSS and are on their way to Abuja with the assistance of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria AirForce. In anticipation of their arrival at the DSS headquarters, a team of doctors and psychologists has been placed on standby.”

