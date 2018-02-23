94 Abducted Girls:You Are Misleading Nigerians - PDP Tells FG

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party has faulted reports that security operatives had rescued 48 out of the 94 school girls abducted by Boko Haram in Yobe State. The party warned the Federal Government not to treat the missing girls with levity. Speaking at the 78 th meeting of the party's National Executive committee in Abuja on Thursday, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, accused the Federal Government of misleading the nation on the true state of the missing girls.





He said, "This government is misleading Nigerians that some of the kidnapped girls from Yobe have been rescued, but we have authentic information that the girls have not been rescued". Meanwhile, a former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has called for support for the security agencies to be able to rescue the missing Dapchi school girls in Yobe State.





In a tweet on Thursday , Atiku stated that his heart and prayers were with the missing girls and their families. His twitter handle read, "My heart and prayers are with the # DapchiGirls who are missing and their families. Let's give our unconditional support to them and to the agencies and security forces who are working to find them. There is nothing that should unify us more than the safe return of these children."

