Former Army Chief, Ihejirika To Face Another Interrogation By EFCC

After being interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja for two days, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), is to face another panel of the anti-graft agency in Lagos.





A top source of the commission, who confirmed the information to Vanguardd last night, said the former army boss had given useful information to the EFCC operatives in Abuja, Wednesday, and yesterday. The source said: “We are asking him to report to Lagos and face another panel that is handling a different aspect of the $2.1 billion arms probe just like we did to two other chiefs. ”





The interrogation of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), continued for a second day with the operatives of the EFCC further confronting him with more revelations unearthed in the investigation of the now infamous $2.1 billion arms deal scandal. “Ihejirika, who came in to the EFCC Headquarters, Abuja at about noon today (yesterday), was later released at the end of the first round of questioning.





He had requested to be allowed to go back home and gather more information as regards various documents and questions put to him by investigators.”. The source did not, however, say when the former army chief would be in Lagos to face the panel.

