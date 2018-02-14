2019: We Will Give Equal Chance To All Sections Of The Country – PDP

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reassured its returning and new members of adequate accommodation and freedom to achieve their political aspirations. The party said that it will give ample and unhindered accommodation to all individuals with genuine political interests and alignments returning or freshly coming into the party’s fold from other political parties.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday. The statement read, “As the name of our great party connotes, the PDP remains a people oriented party, belonging to all Nigerians and as such will continue to accommodate and provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliation.

"With our re-engineered mechanism for credible internal democracy, the PDP has now been repositioned as the epicenter of the new broad-based political engagement, where primary elections, at all levels of aspiration, guarantee level playing field to all members, old, new and returning alike, in line with our commitment to engender a healthy democratic culture in our dear nation.

"In that regard, therefore, the PDP, will not in any way or under any guise whatsoever, exclude any Nigerian, but unreservedly embrace all who genuinely seek membership of our great party, especially at this critical time in our national life. "Consequently, our party structure at all levels have been well guided not to engage in any activity that may directly or indirectly tend to exclude any Nigerian that has shown interest in returning or freshly becoming a member of our great family.

"The PDP therefore commends the unwavering dedication of all our leaders and members at all levels across the country as we offer our platform to millions of well-meaning Nigerians in this crucial national aspiration to end the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return our nation once again to the path of national unity and prosperity under the PDP.”

