Buhari Promised ,There'll Be No Election Rigging In 2019...Rotimi Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says if the All Progressives Congress (APC) loses the 2019 elections, it will “go home and rest”.

Speaking during a reception organised for him as grand patron of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) in Rivers state, Amaechi said the general election will be the party’s last battle.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari will ensure that the elections will be free and fair.

Amaechi, who is an ex-governor of the state, said there would no imposition of candidates by the APC during its primaries.

He urged the people to register so they can exercise their franchise.

“The 2019 elections, especially the governorship, are our last battle. If we win, we will take over Rivers State. If we lose in the election, we will go home and rest,” Amaechi said.

“We will not impose any candidate. Anybody who will go for any position, like chairmanship, should go for primaries. Anybody who wins will be the party’s candidate.

“The President said that there would be no rigging during the 2019 elections. It is to our advantage.

“Go and register to be eligible to vote and to put the candidates of your choice in power.

“As Ikwerre people, we must give out the power to other ethnic nationalities. But we will be in a position to take it back at any time.

Your future is in your hands.”

