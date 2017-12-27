Robbers Cut Man’s Throat In A Bid To Remove Expensive Gold Chain

Published:

44 year old man was robbed and had his throat slit while he was waiting for the lift at an apartment in Desa Mentari, Malaysia, Tuesday morning. District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the man was attacked by two men, believed to be staying in the same area, as he was waiting for the lift at about 4am.





“The men attacked the victim from behind, causing him to fall before pinning him to the ground.

“One of the men held the victim’s hands, while another slit his neck and slashed his shoulder before snatching a gold chain worth $2,450 from his neck,” Zani said in a statement. Zani said the victim tried to fight back but failed and the men fled as soon as they saw him standing up.





The victim then contacted his friend, who drove him to a private hospital in Subang. “Based on our initial investigation, the two men are known to the victim. Efforts are being made to track down the men,” he said, adding that police have identified the men.





Police were notified of the incident by a nurse at the private hospital. The victim had sustained three slash wounds on his neck and shoulder. The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing a robbery.

Share This