CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Monday 4th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 04, 2017 How Oando's Forensic AuditMay Have Cost Gwarzo His Job Ovia: Emefiele is Nigeria's Best CBN Governor Ever CBN Injects $14.2bn into FX Market in Nine Months Buhari Challenges World Moslem Leaders to Resist Violence by Islamists Terror Attack Alert: FG Assures of Adequate Security Measures in Abuja 9mobile Denies Speculations of Barclays Withdrawal as Financial Adviser PDP Convention: North Divided over Micro Zoning Advocaat Wins Law Firm of the Year Award Ade-Ojo: Nigeria's Auto Industry Expected to Grow by 5% in 2018 Atiku Rejoins PDP, No Automatic Ticket for Him, Says Makarfi PDP Clears Council Polls in Akwa Ibom Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power in 2019 Industrial Manifesto for Africa Jonathan: PDP will Emerge Stronger from National Convention Grand Conspiracy to Cover up Maina Scandal Fresh Hurdles for Anambra Central Senatorial Re-run THISDAY Model Portfolios Remain Bullish, Gain 24.7% NNPC to Fund New Gas Pipeline Projects with Transportation Tariff Fashanu Warns Nigeria, Places Bogey Tag on Iceland GOtv Boxing Night 13: Fijabi Vows To Win ABU Title Convention: PDP removes ex-govs, deputies as automatic delegates Ajimobis chieftaincy review is reversible Olubadan Im still entitled to $800m compensation, says Kanu Presidential ticket: Ex-VP Atiku rejoins PDP, Makarfi says I may contest 20 more exotic cars for Reps arrive SERAP urges Buhari to probe privatisation process Buhari will know his friends after leaving power Sani IGP: FG amends falsehood charges against Misau Yuletide: LASG urges vigilance Oyintiloye bags award Osun has resolved 5,000 herdsmen, farmers clashes Tourism master plan coming, says Ambode Prepare for 2019 elections Lagos promises support to investors Minibus smuggling people into Turkey crashes, kills 11 PDP should focus on recapturing Presidency 'Dickson PDP chair: S'West consensus candidate not possible, says George PDP will become solid after convention 'Jonathan Save PDP, give national chair to S'West, says Kashamu CPS: Professors, political appointees to earn full salaries as pension APC rejects Akwa Ibom council poll results NNPC's losses drop by 53% on Forcados revamp Lagos pays N1.07bn to contributory pension retirees Anti-corruption war and honesty of purpose NNPCs $1.8 billion TAM bid is fraudulent Real estate industry still in recession ' Experts How to close joint credit card account Conglomerates contribute 79.9% of equities' volume turnover Foresight, key to developing African financial market ' Onyema CBN, FIRS, others meet on FSS 2020 Stanbic IBTC Pension settles retirees with N279bn Ogun shopping mall subscribers get reallocation notice Developer begins affordable housing initiative with mini estates New vehicle sales down by 48% in nine months AIICO Insurance gets Pearl recognition Peninscope seeks policies to support pension, insurance growth Firm unveils luxury serviced apartments for tourists Pyrrhic victory of any rise in minimum wage Bail us out, Mr President NSCDC rescues 18-year-old housewife from kidnappers den Mob chases SARS operatives for shooting Lagos youth Lagos family loses baby, tackles LUTH, private hospital for negligence Ebonyi govt moves to cover up alleged governors aide rape case Three die in Ogun road crash Kaduna-bound train derails in Ibadan [VIDEO] Large crowds gather to watch Christmas tree lighting in Bethlehem DTigers to play WCup qualifiers in Bamako Unpredictable Eagles worry Argentina Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
