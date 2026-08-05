Tinubu Approves Up To 80% Salary Increase For 250,000 Military Personnel

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases ranging from 30 to 80 per cent for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The new pay package, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, is expected to benefit about 250,000 military personnel.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the adjustment was structured according to rank, with junior personnel receiving the highest percentage increase.

Under the new arrangement, officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant-Generals, and Generals, will receive a 30 per cent salary increase.

Personnel from the rank of Colonel down to Warrant Officer will get a 50 per cent increase, while those from Private to Staff Sergeant will receive an 80 per cent increment.

The statement said the new salary structure would raise the annual wage bill of the Armed Forces from N660 billion to N924 billion.

According to Onanuga, the salary adjustment reflects President Tinubu’s appreciation of the sacrifices made by military personnel in confronting banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism across parts of the country.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation,” the President said.