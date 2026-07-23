Three Kidnapped, 10 Escape As Armed Bandits In Army Uniform Attack Commercial Bus In Kogi





Armed Bandits dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms attacked a commercial Toyota Sienna bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja this evening Wednesday July 22, 2026 at about 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred around Welcome to Kabba, near the Kabba–Ayere boundary in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to reports, the assailants intercepted the vehicle and abducted three passengers, while about ten others managed to escape from the scene.

Sources further disclosed that the same stretch of road has witnessed a series of kidnapping incidents in recent times, raising fresh concerns over the security of commuters using the route.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official statement on the incident at the time of this report.



