Three Kidnapped, 10 Escape As Armed Bandits In Army Uniform Attack Commercial Bus In Kogi

byCKN NEWS -
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Armed Bandits  dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms attacked a commercial Toyota Sienna bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja this evening Wednesday July 22, 2026 at about 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred around Welcome to Kabba, near the Kabba–Ayere boundary in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to reports, the assailants intercepted the vehicle and abducted three passengers, while about ten others managed to escape from the scene.

Sources further disclosed that the same stretch of road has witnessed a series of kidnapping incidents in recent times, raising fresh concerns over the security of commuters using the route.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official statement on the incident at the time of this report.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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