Teacher Accused Of Flogging 12-year-old Pupil To Death Surrenders To Police In Anambra

The teacher accused of flogging a 12-year-old boy to death at a school in Adazi-Enu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, has voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed that the suspect, Mrs. Dim Ebere, 47, from Adazi-Ani, presented herself at the Neni Police Station after days of being declared wanted.

According to the command, the development followed sustained manhunt operations by its Safe School Protection Squad, working alongside officers from the Neni Divisional Police Headquarters and community leaders in Adazi-Ani.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 18, Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the suspect is now in custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka for the conclusion of investigations.

The statement read:

“Following sustained manhunt operations by the Anambra State Police Command’s Safe School Protection Squad, in collaboration with officers of the Neni Divisional Police Headquarters, and continuous engagement with stakeholders and community leaders in Adazi-Ani, the principal suspect, Mrs. Dim Ebere, aged 47, has voluntarily presented herself at the Neni Police Station.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, where the ongoing investigation will be concluded.

“The family of the deceased and members of the public are hereby assured that the Command remains committed to ensuring that justice is served.

“The Command further urges members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and continue to provide useful information that will aid ongoing investigations and other policing efforts across the state.”

The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice is served while appealing to the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to run its course.