South African star Tyla has removed her Lagos concert from her official A*POP World Tour schedule, with the December 22 date no longer appearing among her listed shows.

The change comes amid a fierce boycott campaign by Nigerians angered over alleged xenophobic attacks on their compatriots in South Africa.

Tyla and her team have not publicly explained the move, and no official statement has been issued confirming the reason for the show's removal.

The Lagos date had drawn days of backlash, with activist VeryDarkMan warning promoters that "there will be no Tyla concert in Nigeria."

The most influential Nigerian voice, VeryDarkMan, warned the organizers not to bring Tyla to Nigeria when Nigerians are being kiIIed are chased out of South Africa or there would be steep consequences.

Other prominent voices had also urged Nigerians to boycott the show as a stand against the treatment of Nigerians abroad.

However, the revolutionist, who is also running for Nigerian Presidency, Sowore Omoyele, stood by Tyla and urged her to come to Nigeria and perform, saying that Tyla should not be blamed.

Some of the anger was tied to the case of Chidimma Adetshina, the former Miss Universe Nigeria of Nigerian descent, who is battling deportation from South Africa.

Tyla, who never publicly addressed the controversy, is still scheduled to close her tour with home shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg in January. - Africanfolder in: Tyla drops Lagos from her tour dates amid boycott calls of Nigerians over xenophobia

South African star Tyla has removed her Lagos concert from her official A*POP World Tour schedule, with the December 22 date no longer appearing among her listed shows.

The change comes amid a fierce boycott campaign by Nigerians angered over alleged xenophobic attacks on their compatriots in South Africa.

Tyla and her team have not publicly explained the move, and no official statement has been issued confirming the reason for the show's removal.

The Lagos date had drawn days of backlash, with activist VeryDarkMan warning promoters that "there will be no Tyla concert in Nigeria."

The most influential Nigerian voice, VeryDarkMan, warned the organizers not to bring Tyla to Nigeria when Nigerians are being kiIIed are chased out of South Africa or there would be steep consequences.

Other prominent voices had also urged Nigerians to boycott the show as a stand against the treatment of Nigerians abroad.

However, the revolutionist, who is also running for Nigerian Presidency, Sowore Omoyele, stood by Tyla and urged her to come to Nigeria and perform, saying that Tyla should not be blamed.

Some of the anger was tied to the case of Chidimma Adetshina, the former Miss Universe Nigeria of Nigerian descent, who is battling deportation from South Africa.

Tyla, who never publicly addressed the controversy, is still scheduled to close her tour with home shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg in January.